Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SC refuses to open volume 10 of Panama JIT report

SC refuses to open volume 10 of Panama JIT report

Articles
Advertisement
SC refuses to open volume 10 of Panama JIT report

SC refuses to open volume 10 of Panama JIT report

Advertisement
  • “The matter has been settled and application become ineffective.”
  • Latif Khosa said that the matter has not yet become ineffective.
  • The court disposed of plea to open volume ten of Panama.
Advertisement

ISLAMABD: The Supreme Court disposed of the application of the Broadsheet Company  to open volume ten of the Panama joint investigation team (JIT) report on the basis of withdrawal.

During the hearing held in the Supreme Court, Justice Athar Minallah said that the Broadsheet had asked to open volume ten for international arbitration. The matter has been settled there and now your application has become ineffective,” the justice said.

During the hearing, Broadsheet’s counsel Latif Khosa said that the matter has not yet become ineffective, let it be known what is in volume ten to keep it secret.

Lawyer Latif Khosa said that under Article 19A, the people have the right to see how the country was looted, to which Justice Athar Manullah said that we will not go that way because an elected prime minister was removed.

Also Read

ECP instructs caretaker’s governments to ensure transparent polls
ECP instructs caretaker’s governments to ensure transparent polls

ECP once again sent a warning letter interim governments. Caretaker Govt should...

Later, the court disposed of the plea to open volume ten of the Panama JIT after withdrawal of the case.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story