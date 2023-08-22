SC refuses to open volume 10 of Panama JIT report

“The matter has been settled and application become ineffective.”

Latif Khosa said that the matter has not yet become ineffective.

The court disposed of plea to open volume ten of Panama.

Advertisement

ISLAMABD: The Supreme Court disposed of the application of the Broadsheet Company to open volume ten of the Panama joint investigation team (JIT) report on the basis of withdrawal.

During the hearing held in the Supreme Court, Justice Athar Minallah said that the Broadsheet had asked to open volume ten for international arbitration. The matter has been settled there and now your application has become ineffective,” the justice said.

During the hearing, Broadsheet’s counsel Latif Khosa said that the matter has not yet become ineffective, let it be known what is in volume ten to keep it secret.

Lawyer Latif Khosa said that under Article 19A, the people have the right to see how the country was looted, to which Justice Athar Manullah said that we will not go that way because an elected prime minister was removed.

Also Read ECP instructs caretaker’s governments to ensure transparent polls ECP once again sent a warning letter interim governments. Caretaker Govt should...

Later, the court disposed of the plea to open volume ten of the Panama JIT after withdrawal of the case.