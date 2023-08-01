Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sindh Govt constitutes committee to resolve problems of journalists

Sindh Govt constitutes committee to resolve problems of journalists

Articles
Advertisement
Sindh Govt constitutes committee to resolve problems of journalists

Sindh Govt constitutes committee to resolve problems of journalists

Advertisement
  • CM Sindh has also endorsed committee.
  • A notification has also been issued by CS Sindh.
  • Committee will address issue of KPC members.
Advertisement

KARACHI:  The Sindh Government on Tuesday constituted a 10-member committee under the chairmanship of Secretary Sindh Information Department to resolve the problems of journalists who are members of the Karachi Press Club.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also endorsed the committee while notification has also been issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh.

President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Karachi Press Club Shoaib Ahmed, Member Land Utilization Sindh Board of Revenue, Representative of Sindh Senior Member Sindh Board of Revenue, Representative of Sindh Local Government Department, Director General Malir Development Authority, Director General Lyari Development Authority, Deputy Commissioner District Malir Karachi. Deputy Commissioner District Kemari Karachi Committee are among the members.

Also Read

World Junior Squash Champion calls on Air Chief
World Junior Squash Champion calls on Air Chief

World Junior Squash Champion returned to Pakistan. Air Chief lauded performance of...

The Committee will address and resolve the issue of the member of Karachi Press Club including encroachments on KPC allotted land, allocation of additional land for 700 plots, and development of roads, electricity, water, and gas facilities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story