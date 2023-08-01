Sindh Govt constitutes committee to resolve problems of journalists

CM Sindh has also endorsed committee.

A notification has also been issued by CS Sindh.

Committee will address issue of KPC members.

KARACHI: The Sindh Government on Tuesday constituted a 10-member committee under the chairmanship of Secretary Sindh Information Department to resolve the problems of journalists who are members of the Karachi Press Club.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has also endorsed the committee while notification has also been issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh.

President Karachi Press Club Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Karachi Press Club Shoaib Ahmed, Member Land Utilization Sindh Board of Revenue, Representative of Sindh Senior Member Sindh Board of Revenue, Representative of Sindh Local Government Department, Director General Malir Development Authority, Director General Lyari Development Authority, Deputy Commissioner District Malir Karachi. Deputy Commissioner District Kemari Karachi Committee are among the members.

The Committee will address and resolve the issue of the member of Karachi Press Club including encroachments on KPC allotted land, allocation of additional land for 700 plots, and development of roads, electricity, water, and gas facilities.