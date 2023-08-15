Texan Woman Attacked by Hawk and Snake While Mowing Lawn

Snake fell from the sky and wrapped around her arm. Hawk repeatedly swooped down, clawing at her during the struggle. Husband rushed to her aid, saving her from potential snake bite.

Advertisement

A Texan woman’s tranquil lawn-mowing endeavor turned into a horrifying encounter when she found herself under a dual assault from a hawk and a snake. Peggy Jones, residing in Texas, was diligently tending to her garden when an unexpected incident unfolded. In a bizarre turn of events, a snake seemingly descended from the sky, landing on her arm and coiling itself tightly around it. International media captured her chilling recollection of the ordeal.

In her own words, Jones vividly described the gripping tension as the snake constricted with alarming intensity, prompting her to frantically wave her arms in an attempt to fend off the unexpected assailant. Adding to her terror, a hawk swooped down repeatedly, clawing aggressively at her arm. Jones recounted the bird’s persistent attempts, estimating around four swoops in total, as it seemingly aimed to snatch the snake away.

Amid the chaotic struggle, the hawk finally managed to tear the snake from Jones’ arm, seizing its prize and taking to the skies. Jones’ cries for help drew her husband to the scene, where he swiftly intervened. Her panicked screams echoed her apprehension as her husband rushed to decipher the dire situation. She feared being bitten by the snake, but her husband’s prompt response helped avert that danger.

Following the harrowing encounter, Jones’ injuries were evident – cuts and bruises bore witness to the physical strain she endured. The snake’s tight grip left her arm marked, while the hawk’s frenzied efforts to claim its prey also took a toll. Transported to the hospital, Jones underwent treatment for her wounds. Astonishingly, despite the chaos, the snake’s venomous strike was narrowly avoided.

Jones’ fortune seemed both miraculous and ironic, given her past survival of a snake bite. The resilient Texan expressed gratitude for escaping this bizarre duel unscathed. The identity of the snake remains a mystery, as Texas houses several venomous species, including coral snakes, copperheads, cottonmouths, and rattlesnakes, as acknowledged by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Amid the shock of the encounter, Jones’ damaged eyeglasses revealed traces of snake venom, serving as a chilling reminder of her extraordinary ordeal.

Also Read Brides’ Bold Escapes: Cash, Jewelry, and Shocking Twists Brides flee on June 15th, leaving behind locked-in family members; husband shocked...