ANF arrests seven drug paddlers in four different raids

ANF foiled drug smuggling bid through luxury vehicle.

14.4 kg hashish was recovered from vehicle in Lahore.

Separate cases registered under Anti-Narcotics Act.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested seven drug paddlers and recovered 56 kilogram drugs from their possession in four different raids.

Spokesman said ANF foiled a drug smuggling bid through a luxury vehicle and recovered 30 kg heroin recovered from a Toyota Land Cruiser intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

During the operation, five 30-bore pistols with magazines were also recovered. Two accused residents of Khyber and Peshawar were arrested on the spot.

In another operation, 14.4 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle near Qamar Deen Park Lahore while two accused were arrested. On the plantation of the arrested person, two other accused including a woman were also arrested.

In the third operation, 9.6 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of a bike rider.

Similarly, an Afghan resident was arrested during a raid on a house near Yaro Railway Track in Quetta. 2 kg of Ice drug 190 litres of hydrochloric acid and different types of prohibited powder were recovered from the house which was being used to store drugs.

Advertisement

Also Read FIA raids Customs Inspector’s house, recovers 4 non-customs vehicles, valuables KARACHI: In Hyderabad, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid at...

Separate cases have been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.