Edition: English
Edition: English

ANP leader Arbab Ghulam killed in Kuchlak

ANP leader Arbab Ghulam killed in Kuchlak

  • Asfandyar Wali condemned killing of ANP leader.
  • He demanded early arrest of killers Arbab Ghulam.
  • He said incidents of terrorism are not being taken seriously.
QUETTA: The central leader of the Awami National Party(ANP) leader Arbab Ghulam Kasi was killed by unknown persons in the Kuchlak area of Balochistan.

Officials said the body of the ANP leader was found in an abandoned area of Killi Sheikh Jamal Atozai in a mysterious condition.

The people of the area spotted the body and informed the Kuchlak police about the presence of the body.

The police rushed to the area and took the body of the ANP leader into custody and shifted it to Quetta Civil Hospital.

ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan has condemned the killing of Arbab Ghulam Muhammad and demanded the earlier arrest of the killers and a transparent investigation.

Asfandyar Wali said that the targeted killing of Arbab Ghulam Kasi is a continuation of the increasing incidents of terrorism and extremism. He said increasing incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are not being taken seriously.

The ANP chief further said that the targeting of innocent political workers and officials reflects the seriousness of the situation.

