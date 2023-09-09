Cat’s Sneaky Prank Leads to Adorable Kitty Encounter

In a delightful viral video that has been leaving viewers in stitches, two mischievous cats engage in a playful prank gone awry. Shared on Reddit with the caption, “Where they stop nobody knows,” the video showcases the antics of these feline friends.

The video begins with two cats peacefully sitting side by side. Suddenly, one of them decides to play a sneaky trick and stealthily hides behind a curtain. The other cat, sharp-eyed and curious, immediately detects the covert maneuver and pauses to observe.

Take a look at the post below:

With a mischievous leap, the hidden cat pounces out from behind the curtain, seemingly intent on scaring its companion. However, the surprise tactic doesn’t go as planned, leading to an unexpected turn of events as the two kitties playfully engage in a friendly tussle.

Since its upload two days ago, the video has garnered nearly 900 upvotes and a flurry of entertaining comments from amused viewers. This endearing encounter between these feline friends is a delightful reminder of the unpredictable and charming nature of our beloved pets.

Check out the responses below:

“I kept waiting for the ‘round and round they go’ but it never came,” shared a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “The battle continued downstairs, you’ll have to take my word for it.” Another added, “They are playing in slow motion.” A third added, “The sheer horror on the ginger cat’s face!” A fourth wrote, “This is so funny.”

A Reddit user also got curious about the caption and asked, “Trying to figure out if the title is a reference to something.” To this, the original poster wrote, “Old expression. Round and round they go where they stop nobody knows. Origins unknown, often used in games of chance using a spinning wheel. Also, heard on carousels.”

