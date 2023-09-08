Viral Video: Gym-Going Cat Hilariously Masters Crunches

A sidesplitting video featuring a gym-savvy cat attempting crunches has set the internet abuzz with laughter. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @buitengebieden, this amusing clip quickly went viral, captivating the online community.

In the brief nine-second video, the feline fitness enthusiast is seen confidently stationed at the gym. With absolute determination, it gracefully settles on a workout mat and begins executing crunches with remarkable finesse, leaving viewers in stitches.

Take a look at the post below:

The video, posted just a day ago, has already garnered an astounding 3.4 million views and continues to attract an ever-growing audience. The comical sight of this kitty channeling its inner fitness guru, seemingly striving to sculpt its physique, has evoked a cascade of likes and comments, making it a hilarious internet sensation that is sure to brighten anyone’s day.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Just the motivation I needed to hit the gym.” A second added, “Will do the same tomorrow morning at the gym, let’s go!” “How in the world did he learn that,” expressed a third. A fourth said, “Lol this feline is doing way better than any of us. What a cute chonk!”

