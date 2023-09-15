Crackdown against gas theft continues in Punjab and KP

Teams detected 5 km long illegal gas theft network in Mardan.

SNGPL disconnected illegal gas connection of farmhouse in Lahore.

241 more gas connections disconnected in Punjab and KP.

Advertisement

LAHORE: The massive crackdown against gas theft continued in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the federal capital Islamabad by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Spokesperson SNGPL said monitoring teams detected a 5 km long illegal gas theft network in Mardan. The teams disconnected the illegal gas connection of the farmhouse in Lahore and domestic gas connection was being used for commercial purposes in Lahore.

The spokesman said that apart from Punjab, action was taken against gas thieves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad and 241 more gas connections were disconnected.

Spokesperson SNGPL said 19 connections were disconnected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, 43 in Gujarat, Sialkot, Sargodha, 62 in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore & Sahiwal, 49 in Bahawalpur & Multan, 50 in Peshawar and Mardan.

The spokesperson says that Rs 2.7 million will be collected from the people involved in gas theft.

Also Read PIA dismisses ‘baseless’ reports on national airline’s closure PIA dismissed baseless reports on the national airline's closure. PIA is disbursing...

Advertisement

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has strongly denied apprehensions and reports regarding the closure of the national airline as baseless and devoid of truth.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said the anxiety and misunderstanding spread by a certain section about the airline is unfounded.

The reputation of PIA has been greatly damaged by giving the date of September 15 as the date of closure, the spokesperson said.