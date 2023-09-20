Advertisement
CTD arrests commander of banned organization in Karachi

Articles
CTD arrests commander of banned organization in Karachi

  • The terrorist was identified as Nasrullah.
  • Terrorist was arrested from Kuwari Colony.
  • He used to send money in Afghanistan.
KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested the main commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Karachi.

According to the CTD in-charge, the terrorist was identified as Nasrullah, who is the main commander of TTP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he was arrested from Kuwari Colony and weapons were recovered.

The terrorist not only provided accommodation to his colleagues in Karachi but also treated the injured colleagues. Besides, he used to send money in different ways in Afghanistan.

According to CTD, the brother and close relatives of the accused are also involved in terrorism.

Earlier, CTD arrested the main commander of the banned organization Daesh from Karachi and recovered 30 bore pistols from his possession in February 2023.

Abdul Malik, the commander of the banned organization Daesh, made important revelations during the investigation.

According to the authorities, the accused has been associated with ISIS Mullah Abdul Manan group since 2011 and has Afghan citizenship while living in Karachi for a long time.

CTD said that the accused collects donations during Ramadan and sends the collected donations to ISIS in Afghanistan.

