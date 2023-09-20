Terrorist killed during exchange of fire with security forces

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation(IBO) in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell while one got injured.

Security Forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

