Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Terrorist killed during exchange of fire with security forces

Terrorist killed during exchange of fire with security forces

Articles
Advertisement
Terrorist killed during exchange of fire with security forces

Terrorist killed during exchange of fire with security forces

Advertisement
  • Security Forces conducted IBO in D.I Khan.
  • A terrorist was killed while one got injured.
  • The locals of area appreciated operation.
Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation(IBO) in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell while one got injured.

Security Forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Also Read

COAS witnesses multi-national special forces exercise in Barotha
COAS witnesses multi-national special forces exercise in Barotha

The Eternal Brotherhood-II exercise commenced in Barotha garrison. COAS Munir visited Barotha...

Advertisement

Earlier, COAS General Syed Asim Munir witnessed the opening ceremony of the Multi-National Special Forces Exercise “Eternal Brotherhood-II” at Barotha.

Special Forces contingents from #Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan are participating in the two-week-long exercise, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited Barotha Garrison and interacted with the exercising participants. The army chief was briefed on the scope and conduct of the exercise by the General Officer Commanding Special Service Group

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story