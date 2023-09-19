Dance Video Inspired by ‘Jawan’ Goes Viral

The movie’s music album, especially the song ‘Chaleya,’ is winning fans’ hearts.

A viral video features US dad Ricky Pond dancing energetically to ‘Chaleya.’

Ricky Pond expressed gratitude to Mumbai cop Amol Kamble for inspiring him.

Advertisement

It has been a fortnight since the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Jawan,’ but the buzz surrounding the film continues to thrive. While the movie is enjoying tremendous success at the box office, it’s not just the film itself that’s garnering attention; even its music album is receiving love from fans. Among the tracks, ‘Chaleya’ stands out as a favorite, frequently featured in social media reels and videos. Recently, a video of US dad Ricky Pond dancing to this hit song went viral, and he expressed gratitude to Mumbai cop Amol Kamble for inspiring him.

In this viral video, which has accumulated 3.8 million views, Ricky Pond showcases his fantastic and high-energy dance moves. He’s seen sporting trousers, a shirt, and completes his look with a tie. In his caption, he mentioned, “Trying some trendsetting moves Inspired by @amolkamble2799.” It’s evident that he was deeply influenced by Amol Kamble’s dance style.

Amol Kamble, the Mumbai cop who served as the inspiration, responded to Ricky Pond’s video with appreciation, saying, “Thank you so much, sir. I hope one day we will meet and rock together.”

This heartwarming exchange demonstrates the power of music and dance in transcending geographical boundaries and bringing people together. Ricky Pond’s video serves as a testament to the global appeal of Indian music and cinema. The fact that he found inspiration in a Mumbai cop’s dance moves highlights the universality of dance as a form of expression and enjoyment.

Furthermore, Ricky Pond’s video not only showcases his impressive dance skills but also reflects the enduring popularity of the song ‘Chaleya’ from the movie ‘Jawan.’ Its catchy beats and lively rhythm have made it a favorite choice for social media content creators and enthusiasts like Ricky Pond, who are eager to share their dance talents with the world.

Ultimately, Ricky Pond’s video is a heartwarming example of how art and creativity can unite people from different parts of the world, bridging cultural gaps and fostering a sense of shared joy and inspiration. It highlights the lasting impact of ‘Jawan’ and its music, as well as the positive influence of talented individuals like Amol Kamble and Ricky Pond.

Advertisement

Also Read Taiwan Urges China to Halt Increased Military Activities Report cites 103 Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan, a recent high. Chinese...