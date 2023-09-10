Decision to crack down on dollar and oil smuggling

The CIA prepared the report under the leadership of PM

The report was submitted to the prime minister’s house.

High officials and politicians were involved in the smuggling.

Advertisement

Islamabad: The Civil Intelligence Agency under the caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar has prepared lists of crocodiles involved in dollar and oil smuggling. The mission is to manage the country’s economy in a positive direction. The decision to crack down on the dollar, Iranian oil, and the big crocodiles of smuggling

A report based on the list of 29 politicians and hundreds of smugglers has been prepared for the recovery of the dollar. However, the report on the smuggling of the government agency was submitted to the Prime Minister’s House, sources claim.

While the report on smuggling provides details of Iranian oil and references (handi ka robar), sources are further disclosed.

Moreover, 722 currency dealers in Pakistan are involved in reference/handi business, of which 205 are in Punjab, the report said.

On the other hand, 183 dealers in KP and 176 dealers in Sindh are dealing in handi.

Additionally, 104 dealers in Balochistan and 37 in Azad Kashmir are involved in referrals or handi as well.

Advertisement

Furthermore, 17 dealers in the federal capital are dealing in reference or handi, as mentioned in the report.

However, details of officials, politicians, and dealers involved in Iranian oil smuggling have been provided to the Prime Minister’s House, sources continued.

According to the report, more than two billion 81 million litres of oil are smuggled from Iran to Pakistan annually, and the country’s economy is losing more than sixty billion rupees annually due to the smuggling of Iranian oil.

Unfortunately, income from Iranian oil smuggling is also used for terrorism, as a report disclosed.

However, 76 dealers are involved in oil smuggling in the areas adjacent to the Iranian border. While 995 pumps sell Iranian oil across the country. Apparently, 90 government officials have been involved in the smuggling of Iranian oil so far, the report claims.

“Politicians and PSO vehicles are also involved in the transportation of Iranian oil’’, the report continues.

Advertisement

However, oil from Iran is smuggled in Iranian vehicles and comes to Pakistan, and the vehicles are called Zam Yad.