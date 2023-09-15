Eight people killed in collision between vehicles near Ghotki

Victims were going from Sukkur to Mureed Branch.

8 people died and two were injured in accident.

3 women and two children are also among dead.

Ghotki: As many as eight people were killed as a result of a collision between a vehicle and a trailer at Motorway M5 Guddu Interchange in Ghotki.

According to the Motorway Police, the accident victims were going from Sukkur to Mureed Branch when the vehicle and the trailer collided.

Police say that eight people died and two were injured in the accident, while 3 women and two children are also among the dead.

Motorway police said that among the dead people is also the bride who was married two days ago.

