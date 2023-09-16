Injustice with urban areas of Sindh will not be tolerated: CM

Delegation led by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met with CM.

The delegation raised issue of urban areas of Sindh province.

CM said he would welcome suggestions from political parties.

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar talking to the MQM-P delegation led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that he would never allow injustice in the urban areas of the province in terms of development, employment and importance.

“Karachi is my city and other urban areas of the province such as Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana would be looked after properly”, he assured the delegation.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr. Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal. They called on him here at CM and discussed the overall situation, including general elections.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool told Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar that they had expressed satisfaction and support when his name was recommended for caretaker chief minister. The CM thanked them and said he would serve everyone irrespective of any consideration.

The delegation raised the issue of urban areas for which he assured them his personal attention to resolve the issue of the urban areas. The CM added that the main job of his government was to support the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) in holding free, fair, and transparent elections.

The MQM delegation took up the issue of increasing street crime in the city. The CM said that he has directed the city police to control the street crime by enhancing patrolling, vigilance, and starting operations against the street criminals and drug mafia.

Justice Baqar said that a major reshuffle has been made in the administration, including the police. ‘I am sure the new administration would make a difference,” he said.

The CM said that he would welcome suggestions from all political parties for improving the governance and that their support was essential for holding free and fair elections.