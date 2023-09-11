Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: PM Kakar

PM expressed these views during meeting with delegation.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reiterated that all minorities enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and assured them of complete protection of their rights and security.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the Christian community that called on him. Caretaker Minister for Human Rights Khalil George and other relevant authorities were also present during the meeting, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Kakar said that those responsible for the Jaranwala incident would be made an example so that such incidents would not occur in future.

He also asked the minorities to give proposals for the resolution of their issues and problems to the government so that the same could be solved.

The caretaker prime minister said that the Constitution of Pakistan ensured equal social, religious and political rights to all citizens without any racial, caste, creed and ethnic discrimination, adding with due respect to each others’ faith, a peaceful and prosperous society could be formed.

He also called upon all the segments of society to play their role in the elimination of extremism.

The delegation welcomed the appointment of Khalil George as Caretaker Minister for Human Rights.

They also thanked the prime minister for visiting and taking immediate measures in the wake of Jaranwala incident.

The delegation included Ijaz Augustin, a former provincial minister, Asia Ansar, a former Member of the National Assembly, bishops and pastors.