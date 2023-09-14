MQM, and JUI-F join hands against PPP in Sindh

The delegation of JUI met with MQM-P leadership.

MQM leader said we will not allow Sindh card to work anymore.

He said new political alliance is ready to serve people of Sindh.

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to go together in alliance against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh.

The delegation of JUI headed by Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro arrived at MQM Pakistan headquarters in Bahadurabad and met the member coordination committee.

Senior Deputy Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar said in a media interview that JUI, GDA, and MQM have decided to free the people of Sindh from the usurpation of PPP.

Farooq Sattar said, “We have decided that we will not allow the Sindh card to work anymore, JUI has the political power in rural Sindh, together we will remind the landlords and Waders of their times and we will make PPP’s hatred and nationalism policy fail.”

He said that now they will remove the misconception of the people of rural Sindh that they do not have an alternative leadership, and the new political alliance is ready to serve the people of Sindh.