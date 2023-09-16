Pakistan Railways considers plan to increase fares

The minimum burden will be placed on common passengers.

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has hinted at increasing rail fares by five percent following the new rise in fuel prices and financial crunch in the department.

According to the details, after the increase in the price of diesel, Pakistan Railways is also considering increasing the fares.

Railway sources said that the minimum burden will be placed on the common passengers in the passenger trains, the increase in the price of diesel increases the operational cost and the increase in fares becomes inevitable to meet the operational cost.

According to the sources, the economy class will have less burden than other classes.

It should be remembered that while announcing the prices of petroleum products, the government had increased the price of petrol by Rs 26.2 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel had increased by Rs 17. 34 per liter.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court(LHC) against the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.

Azhar Siddique, head of the Judicial Activism Panel, filed a plea in the Lahore High Court in which the federal government, the federal Ministry of Petroleum, and the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority(OGRA) have been made parties.