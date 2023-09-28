Pakistan welcomes peace efforts in Yemen

Advertisement
  • Pakistan lauded Saudi initiative of dialogue.
  • Pakistan always support peaceful solution of Yemen crises.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday welcomed positive outcome of the dialogue, held in Riyadh from September 14 to 18, between the officials of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and the Sultanate of Oman aimed at achieving a road map for the peace process in Yemen.

Spokesperson ministry  for Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pakistan also lauded the Saudi initiative of dialogue between the Saudi Defense Minister and the Sana’a delegation.

It reflects the positive intent of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the sagacious stewardship of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, in standing with Yemen and its people and encouraging the Yemeni parties to engage in a dialogue towards achieving a comprehensive, enduring and amicable political solution, under the United Nations’ auspices .

“Pakistan reiterates its principled support for a political solution to the Yemeni crisis through dialogue and consultation,” it added.

 

