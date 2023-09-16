Radio Pakistan achieves milestones in ‘digital migration’: Solangi

He said Radio Pakistan has been on its path of progress.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, in his address to an international conference in Amsterdam, highlighted the significant achievements made by Radio Pakistan in its digital migration journey.

Addressing the international conference on Radio Resource Control and Management via Zoom, he said Radio Pakistan had achieved significant milestones in its journey of digital migration.

Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles, Radio Pakistan has been on its path of progress, he said while stressing that the broadcasting landscape was evolving globally, including in Pakistan.

He said digitalization of Radio Pakistan was currently in progress, with efforts were underway to digitize its entire archives.

The minister said Radio Pakistan was transitioning towards Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) technology to align its broadcasts with international standards.

With the installation of DRM transmitters, he said Radio Pakistan’s broadcast would not only be accessible throughout the country but also in neighboring nations.

Solangi noted that the DRM technology was expected to reduce Radio Pakistan’s operational costs by up to 40 per cent, with the added benefit of energy saving.

The minister also highlighted an important feature of DRM transmitters, which included an emergency warning system capable of issuing immediate alerts during natural disasters. The initiative would also facilitate disaster management authorities in carrying out relief efforts in affected areas.

