SHC orders private school admin not to hike fees

A hearing was held on petition of parents.

School admin can increase only 5% fees.

Court summoned school administration.

Advertisement

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court(SHC) ordered the private school administration not to increase the fees.

A hearing was held on the petition of the parents against the private school, in which the petitioner said that the new branch of the school was inaugurated in August 2022, and the school management wanted to give a 50% discount on the lifetime fee.

The petitioner said that while other facilities including air-conditioned classrooms were assured, gradually the attitude of the school management changed, and the children started sitting under a tin roof.

The parents of the children took the stand in the court that the school was asked to remove the complainants from the school, on which parents approached the court.

On the stand of the petitioner, the court observed that the school administration can only increase the old fee by five percent until the decision is taken, the school administration should not increase the fee by more than five percent.

The court also stopped the school administration from collecting a Rs 30,000 fee from the parents while the court summoned the school administration and DG Private Schools for the next hearing.

Advertisement

Also Read Court sends private school principal on judicial remand The case of alleged rape of women was heard. Police produced accused...

It should be noted that after the petition was filed in the court, the Sindh High Court also stopped the children from being expelled from the school.