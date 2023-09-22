Weather is likely to be clear in Karachi

The temperature was recorded at 27.5 degrees on Thursday.

The temperature may reach 35 degrees.

In the coastal districts, the temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees.

Karachi: The weather is expected to be clear and partly cloudy on Friday, according to the Pakistan metrological department.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 27.5 degrees on Thursday, and the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be 35 degrees.

Added to that, the humidity in the air will remain at an average of 75 percent. Also, due to extreme humidity, the intensity of heat can be felt up to 38 degrees.

However, the continuation of wind blowing from the south-west direction in the city In addition to that, the weather is likely to be very hot and humid in most parts of the Sindh.

Additionally, in the south coastal districts of Thatta, Badin, and Sajawal, the temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees.

Also, the temperature in the derserted areas of Mithi, Mirpur Khas, and Chur is expected to be 33 to 35 degrees.

While in adjacent areas, including Hyderabad and Jamshoro, the mercury is likely to remain between 35 and 36 degrees.

Moreover, the temperature is likely to be between 37 and 40 degrees in the upper and central districts of Dadu, Khairpur, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Khairpur.

Furthermore, there is no chance of rain across the province on September 20, 2023.

