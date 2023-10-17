Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Army, Rangers assistance to be sought for general elections: CEC

Army, Rangers assistance to be sought for general elections: CEC

Articles
Advertisement
Army, Rangers assistance to be sought for general elections: CEC

Army, Rangers assistance to be sought for general elections: CEC

Advertisement
  • Sikandar Sultan Raja reviewed preparations regarding upcoming elections.
  • 26,783,254 registered voters will exercise their right to vote in Sindh.
  • Chief secretary of Sindh assured implementation of all orders.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) Raja Sikandar Sultan said that the assistance of the Pakistan Army and Rangers will be sought for smooth holding of upcoming general elections.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja announced while chairing a high-level session to review preparations regarding the upcoming general elections.

The Election Commission said that 26,783,254 registered voters will exercise their right to vote in Sindh. Raja Sikandar Sultan has said that the assistance of the Army and Rangers will also be taken in the elections.

The Election Commission said that the chief secretary of Sindh has assured the implementation of all the orders.

Elections will be held on 61 seats of the National Assembly and 130 seats of the Provincial Assembly in Sindh. More than 19,236 polling stations will be built in Sindh.

The Election Commission said that 4,430 polling stations in Sindh are highly sensitive while 8,080  stations have been declared sensitive.

Advertisement

Chief Secretary Sindh said that the Sindh government will provide full support to the Election Commission for the elections. The ECP is implementing 100% transfer posting under the orders.

Chief Secretary Sindh further said that the availability of all the facilities at the polling stations will be ensured.

IG Sindh said that a security plan has been prepared by the Sindh Police while 110,334 police personnel will perform duties in the general elections.

Also Read

Caretaker govt contacts with PTI leadership for free, transparent elections
Caretaker govt contacts with PTI leadership for free, transparent elections

LAHORE: Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi met senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...

He said that the Quick Response Force will also be alerted in case of any untoward incident. No effort will be spared for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story