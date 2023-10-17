Army, Rangers assistance to be sought for general elections: CEC

Sikandar Sultan Raja reviewed preparations regarding upcoming elections.

26,783,254 registered voters will exercise their right to vote in Sindh.

Chief secretary of Sindh assured implementation of all orders.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) Raja Sikandar Sultan said that the assistance of the Pakistan Army and Rangers will be sought for smooth holding of upcoming general elections.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja announced while chairing a high-level session to review preparations regarding the upcoming general elections.

The Election Commission said that 26,783,254 registered voters will exercise their right to vote in Sindh. Raja Sikandar Sultan has said that the assistance of the Army and Rangers will also be taken in the elections.

The Election Commission said that the chief secretary of Sindh has assured the implementation of all the orders.

Elections will be held on 61 seats of the National Assembly and 130 seats of the Provincial Assembly in Sindh. More than 19,236 polling stations will be built in Sindh.

The Election Commission said that 4,430 polling stations in Sindh are highly sensitive while 8,080 stations have been declared sensitive.

Chief Secretary Sindh said that the Sindh government will provide full support to the Election Commission for the elections. The ECP is implementing 100% transfer posting under the orders.

Chief Secretary Sindh further said that the availability of all the facilities at the polling stations will be ensured.

IG Sindh said that a security plan has been prepared by the Sindh Police while 110,334 police personnel will perform duties in the general elections.

He said that the Quick Response Force will also be alerted in case of any untoward incident. No effort will be spared for the peaceful conduct of the election.