Army soldier laid to rest with full military honours

A large number of people participated in funeral prayer.

Sepoy Waris Khan left behind a widow and two sons.

He was laid to rest in native town Karak District.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayer of Shaheed Sepoy Waris Khan, who embraced martyrdom in a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists in Miran Shah area of North Waziristan on Monday was held with full military honors in his native town Karak District.

A large number of army officers, soldiers, relatives and local people participated in the funeral prayer of the martyr, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Sepoy Waris Khan left behind a widow and two sons besides parents to mourn. “The determination and morale of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army cannot be shaken by the cowardly acts of the terrorists. The war against terrorism will continue until the end of the last terrorist,” the ISPR said.

Also Read Two soldiers martyred in separate gun battles The first engagement occurred in South Waziristan District. Second encounter took place...

Earlier, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in two separate gun battles took place between security forces and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intense fire exchange between security forces and terrorists in general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District; one terrorist was sent to hell, whereas a brave son of soil, 27-years Sepoy Waris Khan resident of District Karak paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.