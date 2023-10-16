Two soldiers martyred in separate gun battles

The first engagement occurred in South Waziristan District.

Second encounter took place in Miran Shah, North Waziristan.

Two terrorists were killed and one injured in fire with troops.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in two separate gun battles took place between security forces and the terrorists in North and South Waziristan districts.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first engagement occurred in the general area Asman Munza, South Waziristan District, where troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which one terrorist was sent to hell, while one terrorist got injured.

However, during intense exchange of fire, 31-years old Sepoy Sajid Azam resident of Kotli, Azad Kashmir having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

In another intense fire exchange between security forces and terrorists in general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District; one terrorist was sent to hell, whereas a brave son of soil, 27-years Sepoy Waris Khan resident of District Karak paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Also Read 7 terrorists killed, six injured in Chitral gun battle: ISPR PESHAWAR: Seven terrorists were killed and six others were critically injured during...

Advertisement

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.