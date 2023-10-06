Advertisement
COAS Asim Munir attends provincial apex committee meeting

Articles
  • COAS was briefed about Revised National Action Plan.
  • He said action against illegal activities will continue.
  • He underscored need for synergy among all departments.
KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Karachi on Friday and attended meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar.

During the Apex Committee meeting, COAS was briefed about Revised National Action Plan, Operation in Kacha Area of Sindh, Security of Foreign Nationals employed on CPEC/ Non CPEC/ Private Projects, Repatriation of illegal foreigners, Foreign Currency Regularization Measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, Progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh and Green Sindh initiatives.

COAS emphasised “LEAs and other Government departments will continue the enforcement actions against spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities”.

COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.

The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.

