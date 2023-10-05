Court starts proceedings against Moons Elahi as PO

Court ordered publication of advertisement for Moonis Elahi.

NAB said accused had gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

Moonis Elahi is accused of corrupting billions of rupees in projects.

LAHORE: The process of declaring former federal minister Moonis Elahi, the son of President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Pervaiz Elahi as a proclaimed offender (PO) has started.

The Accountability Court of Lahore has ordered the publication of an advertisement for Moonis Elahi in an alleged corruption case in development projects.

In the court, the National Accountability Bureau(NAB) said that the accused Moonis Elahi had gone into hiding to avoid arrest and he should be declared a proclaimed offender (PO).

At the request of NAB, the court ordered to start of the process of declaring Moonis Elahi as a proclaimed offender.

Chairman NAB issued an arrest warrant for Moonis Elahi on August 11. The Moonis Elahi is accused of corrupting billions of rupees in development projects.

