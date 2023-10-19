ECP issues production order of Chairman PTI

Chairman PTI should be produced on October 24.

ECP issued instructions to concerned authorities.

Jail Superintendent should take necessary steps.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has issued a production order for former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

Production orders were issued ordering the PTI chairman to be produced for using unparliamentary language against Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission.

According to the Election Commission, a charge sheet will be filed against Chairman PTI and he should be produced on October 24. After the appearance, an order was also issued to send the former prime minister back to jail.

The Election Commission issued instructions to the concerned authorities and ordered them to inform the Superintendent of Adiala Jail. The Election Commission said that the Jail Superintendent should take necessary steps for their appearance.

Meanwhile, IG Islamabad and Punjab directed to ensure security arrangements keeping in view the appearance.

Earlier, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decided to issue production orders of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in ECP and chief election commissioner (CEC) contempt cases.

The hearing on the contempt cases against Imran Khan was conducted by a four-member commission led by Member Sindh, Nisar Durrani.

Chairman PTI’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, represented Imran in the hearing.