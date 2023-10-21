Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at Jati Umra

PML-N workers have also reached Jati Umra to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif was warmly welcome by family members and servants.

Earlier , Nawaz Sharif addressed large gathering at at Minar e Pakistan.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached his residence in Raiwind, Jati Umra.

The PML-N workers and supporters have also reached Jati Umra to welcome Nawaz Sharif.

It should be noted that Nawaz Sharif returned home after four years this morning. The former prime minister’s plane landed at Islamabad International Airport where former federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Azam Nazir Tarar welcomed the party leader.

Nawaz Sharif had a consultation with the legal team of the Muslim League (N) in the state lounge at the airport after which he signed the legal documents. He signed a petition to revive appeals against conviction in the Avonfield and Al-Azizia references, his biometric certificate was also taken.

Nawaz Sharif stayed at Islamabad Airport for about two hours and later Nawaz Sharif reached Lahore on a special flight where workers including Shahbaz Sharif welcomed him.

Nawaz Sharif left for the Minar e Pakistan by helicopter from Lahore Airport. A helipad was built for his helicopter at Diwan Khas near the Shahi Fort, Nawaz Sharif offered prayers after getting off the helicopter.

Later, while addressing a large gathering at Minar e Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif said “I have no desire for revenge in my heart, I want to serve the nation, we have to run at double speed”.