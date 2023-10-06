Former PTI MPA from Lahore announces to quit party 

Sarfraz Khokhar elected as MPA from PP 173 in 2018.

LAHORE: Former Member of the Punjab Assembly(MPA) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Lahore Malik Sarfraz Hussain Khokhar, has announced to quit the party.

He said in the video statement that he is leaving the party due to the policy of PTI. He said the policy of PTI is not in the interest of the country.

He said that despite the violent incidents of May 9, the party is sticking to its aggressive narrative against state institutions.

