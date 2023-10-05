ICCBS-KU inducts 80 students into its M.Phil. & Ph.D. Programme

The score of candidates seeking admissions appeared in test.

KARACHI – The International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) has inducted 80 students to its internationally known M.Phil. and Ph.D. Programme-2023.

The spokesman for the ICCBS – University of Karachi said that the hundreds of candidates seeking admissions to ICCBS M.Phil. and Ph.D. Programme-2023 had appeared in the admission test.

As per the policy of the international center, all admissions have been given to students purely on a merit basis under the announced higher learning program of the University of Karachi, the spokesman said.

The official said, “The international center awarded admission to 80 candidates, which includes 35 MPhil and 45 PhD.”

As many as 57 candidates (M.Phil.-25, Ph.D.-32) were given admission to the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry, University of Karachi, he said.

The official maintained that 23 candidates (M.Phil.-10, Ph.D.-13) were given admission to the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, University of Karachi, the official maintained.

He said that admissions had been given in various disciplines of sciences, which included Organic Chemistry, Analytical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Bio-Organic Chemistry, Pharmacology, Molecular Medicine (Molecular and Cellular Biology, Molecular Genetics, Molecular Pharmacology, Neuro-Pharmacology, Pathophysiology, Computational Drug Discovery, Structural Biology, Stem Cell Research, and Molecular Pathology), he added.