IHC fixes Chairman PTI’s plea for suspension of Toshakhana case

Chairman PTI’s miscellaneous petition decided by Registrar IHC.

A two-member bench was constituted to hear petition.

Chairman PTI requested to suspend decision of Toshakhana case.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court(IHC) has fixed the plea of the former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) for a hearing on Monday to suspend the judgment in the Toshakhana case.

Chairman PTI’s miscellaneous petition was decided by the Registrar High Court with objections.

A two-member bench was constituted to hear the petition. Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar are included in the bench.

The district branch of the Islamabad High Court has raised three objections how two types of pleas can be made in one petition, how relief can be sought again in the petition that has already been decided, and in the first petition for suspension of sentence. How can you ask for relief if you have not asked for it?

Chairman PTI has requested to suspend the decision of the Toshakhana case and to make the state a party in the appeal.

Earlier, the former prime minister approached the Islamabad High Court to suspend the disqualification order in the Toshakhana case.

In the petition filed on his behalf, it was contended that the Election Commission had issued a disqualification notification after the conviction in the case and declared him ineligible to contest the elections.

The petitioner said that since the disqualification notification was issued based on conviction in the case and pleaded to suspend notification in this regard.