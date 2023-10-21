IPP seeks explanation from Aun Chaudhry over meeting with NS

IPP decided to issue show cause notice to Aun Chaudhry.

Aun Ch’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with IPP.

IPP sought for written explanation from Aun Chaudhry.

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP) sought an explanation from farmer advisor to the prime minister of Pakistan Aun Chaudhry on the meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Lahore International airport.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP) has decided to issue a show cause notice to Aun Chaudhry.

In this regard, according to the spokesperson of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP), Aun Chaudhry’s meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with the party.

The spokesperson said that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP) has asked for a written explanation from Aun Chaudhry and said that if Aun Chaudhry has gone in a personal capacity, then explain it immediately.

It should be noted that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was met by Aun Chaudhry, a senior leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP)at Lahore International Airport.