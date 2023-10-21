IPP seeks explanation from Aun Chaudhry over meeting with NS

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrives at Jati Umra
PML-N workers have also reached Jati Umra to welcome Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz...
LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP) sought an explanation from farmer advisor to the prime minister of Pakistan Aun Chaudhry on the meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Lahore International airport.
The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP) has decided to issue a show cause notice to Aun Chaudhry.
In this regard, according to the spokesperson of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP), Aun Chaudhry’s meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with the party.
The spokesperson said that the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP) has asked for a written explanation from Aun Chaudhry and said that if Aun Chaudhry has gone in a personal capacity, then explain it immediately.
It should be noted that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was met by Aun Chaudhry, a senior leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP)at Lahore International Airport.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.