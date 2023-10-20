Israel-Hamas War: Biden seeks billions in military funds for Israel as Gaza invasion nears

Biden seeks billions in military aid for Israel as Gaza invasion nears during Israel-Hamas War.

US President Joe Biden launched a new campaign in which he pleaded with citizens to invest billions more in supporting Israel and Ukraine in their conflicts because only US action can prevent global calamity on Thursday.

Biden said, “American leadership is what holds the world together. American alliances are what keep us, America, safe.”

Biden made an effort to draw parallels between Hamas members in the Gaza Strip who assaulted Israel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose soldiers invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to annihilate a neighbouring democracy.”

Biden is to ask for an additional $100 billion in funding, of which $60 billion will go to Ukraine and $14 billion to Israel. In addition, $10 billion for Gaza humanitarian aid, $14 billion for border security, and $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific area are also included in the proposal.

In addition, the United States will replace and modernize its weapons stock with half of the $60 billion it is providing to Ukraine.

Biden gave a speech in support of US unity following the October 7 massacre in southern Israel about twenty hours after his quick journey to Israel ended, where 1,400 people were killed by Hamas fighters launching incursions from Gaza.

More than 14,000 Palestinians have been injured and over 3,900 Palestinians have been slain in Gaza, the great majority of them women and children.

As Israel is ready to start a ground offensive against Hamas rebels in Gaza and tensions are high after a devastating blast at a hospital that claimed dozens of Palestinian lives, Biden reiterated the urgency of his message.

Biden refuted Hamas officials’ claims that Israel was to blame for the hospital explosion, saying instead: “We can’t ignore the humanity of innocent Palestinians who only want to live in peace and have opportunity.”

In reaction to Hamas, Biden urged Israelis to not giving in to “blind rage” as global condemnation of the assaults on Gaza intensifies.

According to Biden, the funds would “sharpen Israel’s qualitative edge” and bolster its military prowess.

He argued that supporting “critical partners” like Israel was necessary for US national security. According to Biden, “it’s a wise investment that will pay dividends for American security for generations.”

Israel seems to be moving toward a full-scale invasion of the Hamas-held coastal enclave on the ground in the Gaza Strip. In the vicinity of the Gaza border, the Israeli military gathered troops and equipment.

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli minister of defense, informed the soldiers stationed near the Gaza border on Thursday, “You see Gaza now from a distance, you will soon see it from inside. The command will come.”

The Republican National Committee accused Biden of placating Iran after his speech, stating: “Biden could BEGIN holding the Iranian regime accountable by vigorously enforcing oil sanctions, and by reversing course on his appeasement policies that have enriched them with tens of billions of dollars.”

Biden tried, but was not very successful, to mediate a solution to get aid into Gaza during his eight-hour visit to Tel Aviv on Wednesday. He claimed that 20 trucks carrying relief supplies might enter the enclave at the agreement of Israel and Egypt.

According to two Egyptian security sources, the equipment was sent on Thursday to fix the roads on the Gaza side via the border crossing. In Egypt, about a hundred trucks were in wait.

The crossing has not been operating due to Israeli bombardment on the Palestinian side of the border.

The likelihood seemed to be decreasing although there was a possibility that aid would reach Gaza on Friday.

According to the State Department, negotiations on the “exact modalities” of aid deliveries were still ongoing between Israeli and Egyptian officials and David Satterfield, the recently designated US Special Envoy for Middle East Humanitarian Issues.

Israel has requested guarantees that humanitarian supplies cannot be taken over by Hamas fighters due to the numerous delays and difficulties.

The UN has demanded that aid reach 100 trucks each day, as it did prior to the fighting. The UN ambassador for Israel, Gilad Erdan, stated during a demonstration in New York City that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s scheduled visit to the Rafah border crossing from Egypt to Gaza on Friday demonstrated that “his top priority is giving aid to terrorists.”

Fears of the battle spreading have increased in the wake of Wednesday’s bombing at the Gaza hospital, which infuriated the Arab world and sparked the anticipated Israeli ground assault.

The hospital explosion was attributed by the Palestinians to an Israeli airstrike, however Israel claimed that a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian organization Islamic Jihad was to blame.

Biden supported the Israeli narrative.

According to the Pentagon, the Houthi movement launched multiple drones and three cruise missiles from Yemen, possibly toward Israel, that were intercepted by a US Navy destroyer on Thursday. Iran supports the Houthi, just like it does Hamas.

Another Iran supporter, Hezbollah, which is located in Lebanon, stated that it launched rockets at an Israeli position in the hamlet of Manara on Thursday, setting off an Israeli artillery barrage in retaliation following the deadliest increase in border violence in 17 years.

According to UN peacekeeping forces and Lebanese security officials, a civilian was killed in the vicinity.

According to the Lebanese army, a journalist was killed by Israeli gunfire on Thursday during a fierce firefight between Israel’s soldiers and Hezbollah in a border area in southern Lebanon.

Seven media personnel became caught in the gunfire, according to the Lebanese army, and it asked UN forces to rescue them.

When questioned about the Lebanese army’s statement, the Israeli military stated that it was looking into the situation. In southern Lebanon last week, a Reuters journalist lost his life and several others were hurt.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Thursday that 13 Palestinians had died in fighting with Israeli soldiers in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarm. This came amid worries that the West Bank would turn into a third front in a larger conflict.

Abu Obeida, the spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, called for anti-Israel protests on Friday in Arab and Muslim nations and stated that the group was ready for a protracted conflict with Israel.

