Jemima Goldsmith, Talha Anjum’s Remarks On Palestine-Israel War Ignite Online Debate

Several celebrities have spoken out in support of or against the Palestine-Israel conflict as it continues to rage in the Middle East. Rapper Talha Anjum said on Twitter that anyone using social media shouldn’t support the conflict since it might exacerbate the persecution Palestinians currently face.

He Tweeted, “An average Pakistani knows how to post praises for Hamas for killing hundreds of Israeli soldiers/citizens but isn’t smart enough to realise what’s stored in for Palestinians in coming days. 600 already dead. Stop glorifying wars. Grow the f*** up!!”

An average Pakistani knows how to post praises for Hamas for killing hundreds of Israeli soldiers/citizens but isn’t smart enough to realise what’s stored in for Palestinians in coming days. 600 already dead. Stop glorifying wars. Grow the fuck up!! — Talha Anjum (@talhahanjum) October 10, 2023

A person who supported rapper Talha Anjum wrote: “I tend to agree to this to some extent. These praises aren’t for Hamas, these praises are for the fightback. but yeah, things were already bad and are about to get worse for Palestinians. Prayers for Palestine.”

I tend to agree to this to some extent. These praises aren’t for Hamas, these praises are for the fightback. but yeah, things were already bad and are about to get worse for Palestinians. Prayers for Palestine 🇵🇸✊#PrayForPalestine #PrayForPeace https://t.co/29lu3L43ia — Saad Nasir (@Saad10Nasir) October 10, 2023

💯 wars cause nothing but mass destruction https://t.co/3v2n7agdDw — uma1r. (@umaireasyhojao) October 10, 2023

However, other users found Talha’s assertion to be quite problematic, writing: “No one knows this better than the Palestinians. Imagine the desperation of them to fight like this as a last resort! If peace talks ever worked they would have done it a long time ago. Each and every time Israel has broken their contract. They would never be liberated w/o war”

No one knows this better than the Palestinians. Imagine the desperation of them to fight like this as a last resort! If peace talks ever worked they would have done it a long time ago. Each and every time Israel has broken their contract. They would never be liberated w/o war — Lady luck 🇵🇸 (@UneezaQureshi) October 10, 2023

Another person commented: “Bhai rebellion against oppression..which the people of Palestine have been facing since years now isn’t w@r and Hamas doens’t even have the resources to compete with Israel atm ..what are you even saying ..the only ones suffering were and are suffering now are Palestinians.”

Bhai rebellion against oppression..which the people of Palestine have been facing since years now isn’t w@r and Hamas doens’t even have the resources to compete with Israel atm ..what are you even saying ..the only ones suffering were and are suffering now are Palestinians https://t.co/NQBrmZySpv — Nasi⁷ (@Prodjjk97) October 10, 2023

What about this??

A Palestinian child once said: “We pray six times a day: Fajar, Zuhr, Asr, Maghrib, Isha and Janazah.” https://t.co/gT1p37Shxw — 🤎🐻🧸 (@stupadd_me) October 10, 2023

A discussion regarding the issue was not sparked by Talha Anjum’s viewpoint alone. Jemima Khan, a screenwriter and the ex-wife of the former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, posted on Twitter that she supported the innocent civilians who lost their lives in this conflict.

I stand with the innocent human beings on both sides of this conflict, especially the children. Condemn both. pic.twitter.com/h2K8i1eGlM — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) October 9, 2023

Others accused the director of “What’s Love Got to Do With It” for siding with neither side and failing to take a strong stand against Israel’s tragic killing of several Palestinian civilians. In another tweet, Jemima quoted someone as stating, “I stand with international law and human rights. There is no humanity in political tribalism.”

