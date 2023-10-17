KU adopts zero tolerance policy against harassment cases  

He was addressing seminar harassments in educational institutions.

He said rule of law is necessary to eradicate harassment cases.

A helpline should be launched for students in all universities.

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has a zero-tolerance policy regarding harassment matters. The person who is found involved in such heinous activities should strictly be punished according to the law of the state.

The rule of law is necessary to eradicate harassment cases from society and the affected person should not remain silent in any condition so that the criminal could get punishment. These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

He was addressing the seminar titled “Increasing Harassment in Educational Institutions: Challenges and Solutions” which was organized by the KU Center of Excellence for Women’s Studies, at the KU Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium.

The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi asked the teachers and students to play their roles and help their fellow students. He urged that the parents should also play their pivotal role in this regard, and advised that parents and family members should give trust and make their children brave.

Among the speakers, advocate Zia Awan from Lawyers for Human Rights and Legal Aid strongly emphasized that a helpline should be launched for students in all universities across the country.

Apart from this, he emphasized that training workshops related to harassment should be organized for students and teachers along with the administration so that more people could learn how to handle and report terrible situations and incidents.

Another speaker, the Resident Director of the Aurat Foundation Mahnaz Rehman emphasized the importance of making the Harassment Committee more active in universities to erase harassment cases from the higher education institutions.

Meanwhile, the renowned working journalist Lubna Jarrar said that either male or female could become a victim of this crime and students should break their silence and raise their voices on various forums, especially on social media against harassment-related incidents.

She observed that if an affected person did not report the incident and shame the person involved in it in public then he would go out and attempt to destroy the lives of others.

Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan Dr Rana Khan highlighted the basic human rights laws from the Constitution of Pakistan, and especially shed light on the current laws regarding women.