Murtaza Wahab files nomination papers for by-polls

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab submitted his nomination papers on the last day of submission of nomination papers for the vacant local body seats in Karachi.

Election will be held on November 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. without any break. The election commission will announce the results on November 8.

Murtaza Wahab will contest from UC 13 of Saddar Town, UC 3 of Mauripur Town, and UC 7 of Ibrahim Hyderi. Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad will submit his nomination paper from UC 7 Gadap Town.

As per the new rules, the mayor, deputy mayor, and other members of local government should have to contest the election within six months.

A total of 886 vacant seats of general member, chairman, and vice chairman will be filled across the province after the by-polls.

While talking to the media on the occasion of submitting nomination papers, Murtaza Wahab said that operations are going on against hydrants and the wallman mafia: He explained that “I am not a man with political grudges, Hafiz Naeem is my elder, I respect him”. He also offered Naeem ur Rehman to work together for the welfare of the city. He said all chairmen are respectable to him.

Murtaza Wahab said that the People’s Party wants the elections to be fair and fair. He said that Hafiz Naeem gets angry when he meets the town chairmen and added that time will prove who is what and in what capacity.

He said the PPP approved mega projects for Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and Chief Minister Sindh released money for KMC pensioners. He said JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem was holding press conferences and will keep doing so in the future.