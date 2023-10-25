Nearly 25 million people smoke cigarettes in Pakistan

More than 15 million use snuff in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: The International Research Institute has revealed that nearly two and a half million people smoke cigarettes in Pakistan, while the number of snuff users is more than half.

The International Research Institute released a report on the status of tobacco control in Pakistan, according to which about 25 million people smoke cigarettes and more than 15 million use snuff in Pakistan.

A report on the tobacco situation in Pakistan, prepared by the international organization Tobacco Harm Reduction, states that 1.2 million lives could be saved by adopting better tobacco control methods in Pakistan.

According to the global research report, the total number of adult smokers in the country is 23.9 million, more than 6 percent of the population uses vaping and e-cigarettes, while more than 15.9 million use snuff. All public places of the country have been declared smoke free.

Dr. Derek Yach has written in his compiled report that products designed to prevent the harm of tobacco are being used by 150 million people worldwide.

According to the report, the use of less harmful tobacco products has led to a reduction in smoking rates in the UK, where smoking rates have fallen from 20% to 12%.