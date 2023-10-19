PM Kakar grieved over martyrdom of troops

PM said security forces killed six wanted terrorists.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed heartfelt sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of personnel of security forces in exchange of fire with the terrorists in North Waziristan area of Gharyoum and South Waziristan’s Asman Manza.

Paying tribute to the martyrs, the prime minister said the security forces killed six wanted terrorists, including Hazrat Zaman.

“The whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its valour armed forces and is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” he remarked.

He said the war against the militants would continue till complete uprooting of the terrorism from the country.

On other hand, former President Asif Ali Zardari and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have praised the successful military operations of Pakistan Army in North and South Waziristan against terrorists.

Kudos to the soldiers who participated in the operation and killed six terrorists in Waziristan, President Zardari said. President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the three soldiers who were martyred during the anti-terrorist operation in Waziristan.

The sacrifice of the brave soldiers will never be forgotten, President Zardari said. Farman Ali, a soldier from Kashmore, bravely faced the terrorists in South Waziristan. President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed his respect for the soldier who was martyred during the clearance operation of Pakistan Army in Asman Manza area of South Waziristan.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the operations to defeat terrorists in Gharyoum area of North Waziristan and Asman Manza area of South Waziristan are commendable. He paid glowing tribute to the martyred soldiers of Pakistan Army in North and South Waziristan. The army jawans who killed six terrorists in North Waziristan’s Gharyoum area are commendable, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.