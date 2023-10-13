Punjab police arrests suspects involved in killing of people in mosque

IG Punjab said evidence obtained from crime scene.

He said evidence show involvement of foreign hand.

Earlier, religious activist and his security guard killed.

LAHORE: Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the suspects who opened fire in the Sialkot mosque were arrested within 24 hours.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, IG Punjab said that the evidence obtained from the crime scene is proving that outside hand is involved in the incident and this terrorism was planned in another country.

Earlier, a prayer leader, a religious activist belonging to an outlawed outfit, and his security guard were killed in what is believed to be a targeted attack on a Daska mosque during Fajr prayers.

He said that the accused were traced and arrested within 24 hours. He further said the terrorists and their facilitators will be exposed in front of the world.

IG further said “Accused of Sialkot tragedy will be presented in the courts, our message to the enemy countries is that you should use dirty tactics, we will expose you and also bring the facilitators of terrorists to the world”.

