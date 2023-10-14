Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemns tragic killing of laborers in Turbat

He said state would take action against terrorists.

Bugti expressed condolence and sympathy to bereaved families.

CM Sindh strongly condemned an incident of terrorism in Turbat.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti strongly condemned the tragic killing of six laborers in Turbat, Balochistan.

He, expressing condolence and sympathy to the bereaved families, said neither Baloch, nor Punjabi, but terrorists had martyred Pakistanis. Praying for martyrs, the minister said the state stood with the oppressed and those who shed unjust blood would never be forgiven.

He further said the state would take action against the terrorists with full force. The minister made it clear that the sad incident was against the Baloch tradition, as they always respected and valued their guests.

On the other hand, Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has strongly condemned an incident of terrorism in Turbat.

He said that those, who shed the blood of innocent workers had no religion.

The Chief Minister said that such people did not even deserve to be called Muslims.

He also condoled the bereaved families and prayed for the deceased.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar while condemning the heinous terrorist attack on labourers in Turbat, expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The prime minister posted on X, “Deeply saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent labourers in Turbat. My heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. We condemn this heinous act and stand united against terrorism.”