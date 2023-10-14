Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan 

An intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists.

Six terrorists were sent to hell and eight others were injured.

33-Years old Sepoy Abdul Hakeem embraced martyrdom.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali, North Waziristan while a soldier also embraced martyrdom.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, as a result, Six terrorists were sent to hell, while eight terrorists were injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who were actively involved in terrorist acts against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, 33-year-old Sepoy Abdul Hakeem resident of District Naseerabad having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.