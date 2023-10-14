Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan 

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan 

Articles
Advertisement
Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan 

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan 

Advertisement
  • An intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists.
  • Six terrorists were sent to hell and eight others were injured.
  • 33-Years old Sepoy Abdul Hakeem embraced martyrdom.
Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mir Ali, North Waziristan while a soldier also embraced martyrdom.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists, as a result, Six terrorists were sent to hell, while eight terrorists were injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists who were actively involved in terrorist acts against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

However, during an intense exchange of fire, 33-year-old Sepoy Abdul Hakeem resident of District Naseerabad having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Also Read

Police bust gang involved in stealing solar plates
Police bust gang involved in stealing solar plates

CHINIOT: Police on Saturday busted a four-member gang involved in stealing solar...

Advertisement

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story