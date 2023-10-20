Teachers continue boycott of classes in Punjab

Advertisement
  • The classes have been suspended in government-run schools.
  • Teachers boycotted classes in all government educational institutions.
  • The teachers vowed to continue protest until their demands were met.
LACHORE: Teachers continued protest demonstrations and boycott of classes across the Punjab province against the proposed privatization of government schools by the interim provincial government.

Due to teacher strikes and protests, classes have been suspended in government-run schools in several cities for 12 days.

Teachers have boycotted classes in all government educational institutions in urban and rural areas including Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran, Rajanpur, and Hafizabad.

It should be noted that cases were registered against more than 450 teachers who blocked the GT Road during the protest in Gujranwala yesterday and 15 teachers were also arrested for raiding their houses.

However, the Lahore High Court annulled the detention orders of the teachers and ordered the release of 114 teachers detained in Punjab.

The teachers have demanded immediate withdrawal of teachers’ encashment of leave notification change in pension policy and release of the arrested teachers. The teachers vowed to continue protest until their demands were met.

