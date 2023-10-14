Turkish Culture and Language Centre to be established in KU soon

A special pictorial exhibition also held for audience at KU.

KARACHI: The University of Karachi and Yunus Emre Institute for Turkish Language in Pakistan jointly organized a one-day international seminar on ‘Turkey—Pakistan Relations’ to celebrate the centennial of the Republic of Turkey at the KU’s Chinese Teachers’ Memorial Auditorium.

On this occasion, a special pictorial exhibition was also held for the audience which covers different stages of past and present Turkey. The Ambassador of the Turkey in Pakistan Mehmat Pacaci along with the Consul General of Turkey in Karachi Cemal Sangu and the KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi inaugurated the exhibition.

Mehmet Pacaci and other guests were briefed in detail about the backgrounds and era of the pictures presented in the exhibition. The Turkey Ambassador Prof Dr Mehmat Pacaci talked about the strong relationship between the people of the two countries and how they are connected with the hearts of each other.

He shared that the University of Karachi has accepted the proposal of the establishment of a Turkish Culture and Language Centre on the campus and hoped that it would provide a good platform for students and others to learn more about the Turkish language and rich culture of Turkiye.

Meanwhile, CG of UAE in Karachi Bakheet Remeithi shared that he came to congratulate the Turkey delegation on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of their motherland. He expressed that this is really good to see that a leading university in Pakistan has organized such an event and shared history and present relationships with the audience.

Later, the CG of Turkey in Karachi Cemal Sangu termed that this is a momentous occasion for them for many reasons and they are happy that a culture and language centre would start working from January 2024.

The Director of Yunus Emre Institute in Pakistan Dr Hilal Toker hoped that the establishment of the Turkish culture and language centre on the KU campus would be a new chapter of the relationship of Pakistan and Turkey.

The KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed that this was a multipurpose event and the audience must have learned a lot about the past and present relations of the two brother countries from the speakers.

He used Turkish and Persian proverbs to highlight the value of learning different languages and how it helps in removing language barriers. He observed that Turkey and Pakistan have strong connections on the grassroots level and they have watched each other back during difficult situations.