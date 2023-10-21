weather forecast for karachi , hyderabad

Advertisement
Karachi, Sindh

Today karachi sunny weather with a RealFeel® of 37°C and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 34°C. The day will start cloudy but clear up later.

UV Index: The maximum UV Index is 6, indicating high sun intensity.

Wind: southerly winds at 15 km/h, with gusts reaching 15 km/h.

Humidity: Relative humidity is at 20%, which is also the ideal indoor humidity level.

Dew Point: The dew point is at 10°C.

Atmospheric Pressure: The pressure is decreasing at 1014 mb.

Cloud Cover: There will be no clouds in the sky, with a 0% cloud cover.

Visibility: Expect a visibility of 6 km.

Cloud Ceiling: Clouds will be high at 12200 meters above ground.

Day time Forecast :

High Temperature: The high for the day is expected to reach 36°C.

RealFeel®: It will feel like 38°C with the sun returning after a cloudy start.

Afternoon time Forecast:

 In the afternoon, the wind direction will change to WSW at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching 26 km/h.

Precipitation: There is a slight 1% chance of precipitation, with no thunderstorms expected. Precipitation is forecasted at 0.0 mm.

Cloud Cover: Cloud cover in the afternoon will be at 25%.

Night time Forecast:

Low Temperature: The low for the night is expected to be 24°C.

RealFeel®: It will feel like 26°C with a clear to partly cloudy sky.

Wind: Winds will be from the WNW at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching 22 km/h.

Precipitation: There is no expected precipitation, and no thunderstorms are in the forecast. Precipitation is expected to be 0.0 mm.

Cloud Cover: Nighttime cloud cover is forecasted at 17%.

Sunrise/Sunset:

The day will offer 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight, with the sun rising at 6:32 AM and setting at 6:00 PM.

Additionally, there will be 10 hours and 34 minutes of daylight during the night, with the moon rising at 12:47 PM and setting at 11:21 PM.

Temperature History :

The forecasted high temperature for the day is 36°C, while the low is expected to be 24°C.

On average, temperatures for this date typically reach 35°C as a high and 21°C as a low.

Last year, temperatures reached 37°C as a high and 23°C as a low on the same date.

Hyderabad, Sindh 

Temperature: 39°C (high) and 24°C (low)

RealFeel®: 40°C

RealFeel ShadeTM: 37°C

Max UV Index: 6 (high)

Wind: NNE 10 km/h, with gusts up to 11 km/h.

Humidity: 27%

Indoor Humidity: 27% (Slightly Humid)

Dew Point: 17°C

Pressure: 1015 mb

Cloud Cover: 7%

Visibility: 5 km

Cloud ceiling: 9100 m

Day time Forecast :

Morning: 39°C, SW 11 km/h, with gusts up to 26 km/h, 1% chance of precipitation, 8% cloud cover.

Afternoon time Forecast:

Afternoon: 39°C, SW 11 km/h, with gusts up to 26 km/h, 1% chance of precipitation, 8% cloud cover.

Night time Forecast:

Night: 24°C, WNW 11 km/h, with gusts up to 22 km/h, 1% chance of precipitation, 2% cloud cover.

Sunrise and Sunset:

Sunrise: 6:28 AM

Sunset: 5:54 PM

Temperature History:

High: 39°C

Low: 24°C

Average: 36°C

Last year: 34°C (high), 23°C (low)

