weather forecast for karachi , hyderabad

Weather Update For Islamabad, Rawalpindi : October 21st , 2023
Islamabad weather update: The weather for 10/21 indicates a moderate day with...
Today karachi sunny weather with a RealFeel® of 37°C and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 34°C. The day will start cloudy but clear up later.
UV Index: The maximum UV Index is 6, indicating high sun intensity.
Wind: southerly winds at 15 km/h, with gusts reaching 15 km/h.
Humidity: Relative humidity is at 20%, which is also the ideal indoor humidity level.
Dew Point: The dew point is at 10°C.
Atmospheric Pressure: The pressure is decreasing at 1014 mb.
Cloud Cover: There will be no clouds in the sky, with a 0% cloud cover.
Visibility: Expect a visibility of 6 km.
Cloud Ceiling: Clouds will be high at 12200 meters above ground.
High Temperature: The high for the day is expected to reach 36°C.
RealFeel®: It will feel like 38°C with the sun returning after a cloudy start.
In the afternoon, the wind direction will change to WSW at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching 26 km/h.
Precipitation: There is a slight 1% chance of precipitation, with no thunderstorms expected. Precipitation is forecasted at 0.0 mm.
Cloud Cover: Cloud cover in the afternoon will be at 25%.
Low Temperature: The low for the night is expected to be 24°C.
RealFeel®: It will feel like 26°C with a clear to partly cloudy sky.
Wind: Winds will be from the WNW at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching 22 km/h.
Precipitation: There is no expected precipitation, and no thunderstorms are in the forecast. Precipitation is expected to be 0.0 mm.
Cloud Cover: Nighttime cloud cover is forecasted at 17%.
Sunrise/Sunset:
The day will offer 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight, with the sun rising at 6:32 AM and setting at 6:00 PM.
Additionally, there will be 10 hours and 34 minutes of daylight during the night, with the moon rising at 12:47 PM and setting at 11:21 PM.
Temperature History :
The forecasted high temperature for the day is 36°C, while the low is expected to be 24°C.
On average, temperatures for this date typically reach 35°C as a high and 21°C as a low.
Last year, temperatures reached 37°C as a high and 23°C as a low on the same date.
RealFeel®: 40°C
RealFeel ShadeTM: 37°C
Max UV Index: 6 (high)
Wind: NNE 10 km/h, with gusts up to 11 km/h.
Humidity: 27%
Indoor Humidity: 27% (Slightly Humid)
Dew Point: 17°C
Pressure: 1015 mb
Cloud Cover: 7%
Visibility: 5 km
Cloud ceiling: 9100 m
Morning: 39°C, SW 11 km/h, with gusts up to 26 km/h, 1% chance of precipitation, 8% cloud cover.
Afternoon: 39°C, SW 11 km/h, with gusts up to 26 km/h, 1% chance of precipitation, 8% cloud cover.
Night: 24°C, WNW 11 km/h, with gusts up to 22 km/h, 1% chance of precipitation, 2% cloud cover.
Sunrise and Sunset:
Sunrise: 6:28 AM
Sunset: 5:54 PM
Temperature History:
High: 39°C
Low: 24°C
Average: 36°C
Last year: 34°C (high), 23°C (low)
