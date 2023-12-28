34 more Baloch protesters released

Now all arrested protestors have been released .

ISLAMABAD: At least 34 more Baloch protesters have been released on the recommendation of the government’s negotiation committee after fulfilling all legal requirements.

Now all the arrested protestors have been released, said the statement issued on Thursday.

It should be noted that Fawad Hasan Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Jamal Shah, Governor Balochistan held talks with the protestors during which the protestors demanded the immediate release of the arrested persons.

On the first day of the talks, the committee issued orders for the immediate release of the arrested women and children. Earlier, Dr. Zaheer Baloch of the Baloch Solidarity Committee was released from Adiala Jail.

On the other hand, police prevented the protestors from bringing a new speaker during the sit-in of the Baloch Solidarity Committee outside the National Press Club in Islamabad.

The workers of the Baloch Solidarity Committee and the police clashed when they prevented bringing a new speaker to the sit-in. The police said that they would take action if the Amplifier Act was violated.

The protesters blamed the unknown masked persons picked up speakers.