ANF recovers 209 kg drugs in seven operations

ANF arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1903 kg drugs
RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered over 209 kg drugs from their possession in seven operations.
ANF Spokesman informed that 1.760 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Dubai at a courier office in Rawalpindi. 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from a Doha-bound passenger going on Flight No. QR-633 at Islamabad Airport.
115 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger’s luggage at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused was leaving for Sharjah by flight number PA-412.
121 kg heroin and 75 kg morphine were recovered from Bostan area of Pishin.
A total of 4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects in Peshawar while 4 kg hashish was also recovered from two suspects near Customs Chowk Peshawar.
2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Board Bazar Peshawar.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
