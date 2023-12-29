ANF recovers 209 kg drugs in seven operations

1.760 kg Ice was recovered from parcel booked for Dubai.

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered over 209 kg drugs from their possession in seven operations.

ANF Spokesman informed that 1.760 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Dubai at a courier office in Rawalpindi. 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from a Doha-bound passenger going on Flight No. QR-633 at Islamabad Airport.

115 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger’s luggage at Allama Iqbal International Airport. The accused was leaving for Sharjah by flight number PA-412.

121 kg heroin and 75 kg morphine were recovered from Bostan area of Pishin.

A total of 4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects in Peshawar while 4 kg hashish was also recovered from two suspects near Customs Chowk Peshawar.

2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near Board Bazar Peshawar.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.