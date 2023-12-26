DC Rawalpindi issues detention orders for SM Qureshi

DC issued orders on recommendation of Pindi Police Chief.

He said Shah Mahmood Qureshi is named in May 9 cases.

He needs to be investigated, hence his detention orders issued.

Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: The Deputy Commissioner(DC) has issued detention orders for former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The orders for the detention of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi were issued by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, which was issued on the recommendation of the Pindi Police Chief.

The DC orders said that Shah Mahmood Qureshi is named in the May 9 cases and he needs to be investigated, hence his detention orders are issued.

Sources said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi is likely to be detained in Adiala Jail.

It should be noted that the bail of Imran Khan’s co-accused Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case was approved by the Supreme Court.

Talking to the media, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s lawyer Taimur Malik said the 3-member bench of the Supreme Court has approved Shah Mahmood’s bail and the certified copy of the Supreme Court’s order has been received, we have also submitted the documents to the court.

Advertisement

Barrister Taimur Malik said, “We asked the court to issue Shah Mehmood’s release order, now we have come to know that the judge has gone to Islamabad, today if the release order is not issued, we will approach the Supreme Court again”.

Also Read SC grants bail to PTI Founder, Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Cipher Case The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has approved the bail of Founder...

Earlier, Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan had approved the bail of Founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case, Bol News reported.

A hearing was held on the bail applications of former Chairman PTI and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case.