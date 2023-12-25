ECP sets up online facilitation center

Online facility center set up at ECP Secretariat.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established an online facilitation center for the scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates participating in the general elections.

ECP spokesperson said the online facility center has been set up at the Election Commission Secretariat in which the National Database & Registration Authority(NADRA), National Accountability Bureau(NAB), Federal Investigation Agency(FIA), Federal Board of Revenue(FBR), and State Bank of Pakistan(SBP) are assisting.

The spokesperson of the ECP said that the online facility center is working 24 hours a day, and the details of the candidates are being sent to the relevant institutions for necessary action.

The spokesperson of the ECP said that the Secretary of Power Division, Secretary of Petroleum Division, Secretary of National Telecommunication, Secretary of Housing, Chief Secretaries of the four provinces, and Chairman of CDA should get the list of candidates from the returning officers. The list of candidates will be published on December 24, 2023.

The Election Commission said that the defaulting candidates should contact the returning officers between 25 and 30 December during the scrutiny of the documents and all institutions should ensure the collection of dues from the defaulting candidates.

In this regard, all the federal and provincial institutions of the government should immediately contact the returning officers.