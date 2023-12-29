Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Hajj Draw Result 2024 Pakistan – Check Govt Hajj Scheme Results

The draw for the government Hajj Scheme 2024 in Pakistan was carried out by the religious ministry.

Govt Hajj Scheme 2024 Draw Results

Participants in the Hajj draw can verify their outcomes at this location.

http://ballot.inquiry.hajjinfo.org/

Results can also be reviewed by applicants through the PakHajj app, available for download.

The Religious Ministry has additionally declared that applicants will receive an SMS notification regarding the outcome of the draw.

Previously, the Asian nation did not extend the deadline for submitting applications under the regular Hajj scheme.

As of December 22, approximately 66,000 applicants have submitted their applications under the regular Hajj scheme. For the year 2024, Pakistan has been allocated a total of 180,000 slots, with a portion of them designated for private Hajj operators.

Hajj 2024 Price from Pakistan

Travelers departing from Karachi and other regions in Sindh will be charged Rs 10,65,000, while those flying from Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Faisalabad will incur a cost of Rs 10,75,000.

In the case of sponsorship, the cost is set at $3765 for the south and $3800 for the north.

For Hajj 2024, the government has embraced digitalization, introducing a mobile application for pilgrims. This innovative app is designed to function even without Internet connectivity and will provide various features, including a complaint lodging option for pilgrims this year.

The government has introduced a groundbreaking 20- to 21-day short Hajj package, aiming to make the religious obligation financially more accessible for Pakistanis.

