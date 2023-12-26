Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers from NA-130 approved

Asifa Bhutto will not participate in elections
KARACHI: Asifa Bhutto Zardari will not participate in upcoming elections 2024, sources...
Lahore: The nomination papers of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Nawaz Sharif from NA-130 have been accepted.
PML-N leader Bilal Yaseen submitted nomination papers from party leader Nawaz Sharif’s NA-130, which has been approved.
Bilal Yaseen said that Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers were presented in the Returning Officer’s office where the RO answered questions and approved Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers.
Bilal Yaseen said that Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Parvez also appeared in the RO’s office along with him.
PML-N leader Bilal Yasin himself is contesting the election from the provincial seat PP 173 of this constituency, while National Assembly Constituency NA 130 is the native constituency of Nawaz Sharif and he has contested elections from here before.
According to sources, after the approval of Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers, he is now eligible to contest the election.
National Assembly Constituency NA 130 from Lahore includes the outer part of the city which includes other areas including Gowal Mandi and Anarkali and is a major constituency of the city.
It is pertinent to note that the process of document verification will continue till December 30 and the document verification of certain minority and women candidates has also begun.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.